King Buddha CBD Melatonin Soft Gels are created with patented, water-soluble CBD technology. We use Broad Spectrum CBD, other Phyto-cannabinoids, and naturally present terpenes. This all-natural combination enhances the effectiveness of the CBD. This product contains 25mg of CBD per soft gel. Melatonin is a hormone naturally produced in the body that is closely involved in the natural sleep cycle. It is commonly used by individuals who experience occasional sleeplessness, jet lag, or want to improve their quality of rest.



Melatonin is a supplement that works in harmony with your natural sleep cycle to support a sound night's sleep so you can awaken refreshed.* Studies show Melatonin is an excellent choice for people who wish to improve the quality of their sleep.*



Benefits of TAKING MELATONIN CBD Soft Gels

Convenience. Our CBD capsules are great for those who already take pills or vitamins before bed. In addition, they are great for customers who don’t want to manually calculate their dose with a tincture dropper.



HOW MANY SHOULD I TAKE?

Take 1 or 2 gel caps 30 – 60 minutes before sleep is desired!*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.