by King Buddha CBD

BENEFITS OF THE KING BUDDHA RUN SERIES RECOVERY ROLL-ON? Our Run Series Roll-On was designed for long-distance runners and endurance athletes. Our potent Roll-on has the perfect combination of Broad-spectrum CBD, essential oils, and other natural ingredients to give you the relief you need, exactly where you need it. We've added the all-natural compound DSMO to increase the rate of absorption of the CBD into your system. HOW DOES THE RUN SERIES RECOVERY ROLL-ON WORK? Apply our recovery roll on to anyplace you may be experiencing pain. Make sure the area is clean before applying the recovery roll on. Our roll-on is perfect for fast relief right after any competition or workout. DMSO helps our broad-spectrum CBD and essential oils absorb into your system fast!

King Buddha CBD Product's goal is simple. Provide high-quality THC free products to the individuals who need them most. With so many products marketed toward the health and fitness industry that contain harsh chemicals, we wanted to change the norm. Our products are designed to improve the overall health, performance, and lifestyle of the active everyday person. We give you the best of what your body needs when it needs it. PROCESS We work tirelessly to ensure we have the highest performing CBD on the market. We do not use any chemicals in our processing; therefore, we utilize the CO2 method of extraction to obtain some of the purest Hemp-derived cannabidiol on the market. QUALITY From custom formulas to packaging and design, our commitment to quality is seen in every detail of our products. We use the highest quality organic Non-GMO hemp. All of our products are cruelty-free and gluten-free.