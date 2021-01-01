About this product

BENEFITS OF THE KING BUDDHA RUN SERIES RECOVERY ROLL-ON?

Our Run Series Roll-On was designed for long-distance runners and endurance athletes. Our potent Roll-on has the perfect combination of Broad-spectrum CBD, essential oils, and other natural ingredients to give you the relief you need, exactly where you need it. We've added the all-natural compound DSMO to increase the rate of absorption of the CBD into your system.



HOW DOES THE RUN SERIES RECOVERY ROLL-ON WORK?

Apply our recovery roll on to anyplace you may be experiencing pain. Make sure the area is clean before applying the recovery roll on. Our roll-on is perfect for fast relief right after any competition or workout. DMSO helps our broad-spectrum CBD and essential oils absorb into your system fast!