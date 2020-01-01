12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$119.99MSRP
Highlights: - Combo of Double Frit Discs and Single Tornado Perc - Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch) - 16'' High Straight Cylinder Type Glass Bong - 18mm Female Joint - Comes with a 18mm Male Glass Bowl - Scientific Glass Bong - American Glass - 110mm Wide base for secure support - Handcrafted in Los Angeles Go classic with KING's Pipe Double Fritted & Tornado Straight Water Pipe. Standing 16" high, this crystal clear and thick glass bong pipe will give you monstrous rips as it features a combination of a double fritted disc perc and a single tornado perc. Cool your smoke down with its Ice Pinch and get ready to experience total relaxation. Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/Double-Fritted-Tornado-Straight-Water-Pipe-p/bong-134.htm
Be the first to review this product.