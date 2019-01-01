KING'S PIPE GLASS - 18 INCH STRAIGHT WATER PIPE BONG
by KING's Pipe Online Headshop
Highlights: - 18 inch Straight Water Pipe - Double Ice Pinch (Ice Catcher) - Handcrafted / Handblown in Southern California - 18mm Female Joint - Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem - Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl - A Keck Clip is Included - 50mm Glass Tube - Scientific Glass Bong - Classic Water Pipe - American Glass The KING's Pipe Glass - 18 Inch Straight Water Pipe Bong is a classic of our own. Standing tall and proud at 18 inches this bong pipe is all about giving you a toking experience that will get those colossal clouds up in the sky! Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/18-inch-straight-bong-p/wp-519.htm
