  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. 100% Quartz Banger Male- 14/18mm

100% Quartz Banger Male- 14/18mm

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Dabbing Nails & Attachments 100% Quartz Banger Male- 14/18mm
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Dabbing Nails & Attachments 100% Quartz Banger Male- 14/18mm

$9.99MSRP

About this product

100% QUARTZ BANGER - 14/18MM MALE Quartz Bangers are essential pieces used in many dab rigs. We have 2 different options available with a male joint: 14mm and 18mm. All of our bangers are made of 100% quartz and are high quality. All have thick 4mm walls that can withstand a lot of heat. Lastly, all of our quartz bangers are made with all clear glass and no frost, for a nice, clean look. Features -100% glass quartz banger -Male joint -Glass thickness: 4mm -FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/14mm-male-quartz-banger

4 customer reviews

About this brand

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.