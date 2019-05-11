barbgee
on May 11th, 2019
function is perfect on this no complaints
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
6" Recycler Dab Rig Tired of having water splash in your mouth? This thing is a perfect little recycler dab rig that keeps the water at the bottom of the pipe and prevents it from splashing in your mouth. This rig comes in all clear for a nice clean look. The joint size on this one is 14mm. All orders come with a 14mm female quartz banger. Features 6 inch tall glass rig made from high quality glass Recycler keeps water at bottom of pipe Color: clear 14mm joint FREE 14mm banger included FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/dab-rigs-for-sale/products/6-recycler-rig
on May 11th, 2019
function is perfect on this no complaints
on March 18th, 2019
good
on February 16th, 2019
Function is very good