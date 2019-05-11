 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
6" Recycler Dab Rig

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

4.85
6" Recycler Dab Rig Tired of having water splash in your mouth? This thing is a perfect little recycler dab rig that keeps the water at the bottom of the pipe and prevents it from splashing in your mouth. This rig comes in all clear for a nice clean look. The joint size on this one is 14mm. All orders come with a 14mm female quartz banger. Features 6 inch tall glass rig made from high quality glass Recycler keeps water at bottom of pipe Color: clear 14mm joint FREE 14mm banger included FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/dab-rigs-for-sale/products/6-recycler-rig

5 customer reviews

4.85

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.