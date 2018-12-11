freddyyy1921
on December 11th, 2018
Love these!
-Package includes 5 glass filter tips for Backwoods or other cigars -Well made with high quality glass -Smooth feel Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/accessories/products/glass-filter-tips-for-backwoods
on December 3rd, 2018
Definitely better than paper tips
on December 3rd, 2018
Good quality