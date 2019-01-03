 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Glass Slide Blunt (Twist Alt.)

Glass Slide Blunt (Twist Alt.)

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.07
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Smoking Accessories Glass Slide Blunt (Twist Alt.)
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Smoking Accessories Glass Slide Blunt (Twist Alt.)
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Smoking Accessories Glass Slide Blunt (Twist Alt.)
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Smoking Accessories Glass Slide Blunt (Twist Alt.)

$8.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This is a nice, easy to use glass slide blunt that measures almost 5 inches. It is great for on the go and the straight shot design makes for an easy clean compared to other twist glass blunts. -Glass Slide Blunt measures 4.5" -Great for on the go -Easy to clean -Stripe color varies Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/accessories/products/glass-blunt

7 customer reviews

Show all
5.07

write a review

kylepartr144

yewww hits good and gets the job done fasho!

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.