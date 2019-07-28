 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Push Down Ashtray

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Push Down Ashtray This chrome ashtray measures about 2 inches tall and 3 1/2 inches across. This is an easy to use ashtray that is great for hiding those bad ash odors. Simply ash your cigarette in the tray, then push down for the ash to disappear in the tray. Easy to use with little mess! Features -Contains ashes and hides odor -Diameter: 3 1/2 inches -FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/push-down-ashtray-with-spinning-tray

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.