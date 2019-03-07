 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Standard Glass Bubble Carb Cap

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Standard Glass Bubble Carb Cap

About this product

Standard Glass Bubble Carb Cap This is a nice standard carb cap that can be used on pretty much any banger. We get these from a US seller. It has a perfect, classic design that works very well. The bubble design allows the carb cap to rotate so that is gives the best hits possible. This is compatible with the quartz bangers available in our store. Features Standard carb cap Made in the USA FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/standard-glass-bubble-carb-cap

ratg324jay

i actually like this better than most carb caps that are more expensive

About this brand

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.