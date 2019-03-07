ratg324jay
on March 7th, 2019
i actually like this better than most carb caps that are more expensive
Standard Glass Bubble Carb Cap This is a nice standard carb cap that can be used on pretty much any banger. We get these from a US seller. It has a perfect, classic design that works very well. The bubble design allows the carb cap to rotate so that is gives the best hits possible. This is compatible with the quartz bangers available in our store. Features Standard carb cap Made in the USA FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/standard-glass-bubble-carb-cap
on February 28th, 2019
nice!
on January 18th, 2019
works very well!