  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Kiskanu Cannabis Skin Rub

Kiskanu Cannabis Skin Rub

by KISKANU

About this product

Light and moisturizing, Cannabis Skin Rub is an all-purpose salve made for the largest organ in your body, your skin! The high THC content in this product is ideal for pain relief. Hemp oil is featured in this product formula as it contains all of the 21 known amino acids - a building block in your body for healthy skin. St. John’s Wort is included for its abilities to promote nerve regeneration especially after any kind of muscular overexertion. Comfrey is an accompanying herb to promote tissue repair. This is all blended together with beeswax to provide a protective barrier against the elements, so Kiskanu Cannabis Skin Rub can work transdermally, longer. Excellent for nerve pain, arthritis relief, stiff and sore muscles, tendonitis, or to target any pain you are experiencing.

About this brand

Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower. Kiskanu’s award winning cannabis is sungrown, as natural light is a critical component to rich terpene and cannabinoid development. Over 20 years of experience is reflected in the quality and consistency of our small batch products, made from our own whole plant extracts and organic herbs. We are committed to organic farming methods, sustainable practices, organic ingredients, and offering safe, lab tested cannabis and cannabis products to our community. We grow our own, make our own, and that's the secret to reliably consistent goods.