 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Kiskanu Cannabis Suppositories

Kiskanu Cannabis Suppositories

by KISKANU

Write a review
KISKANU Topicals Lubricants & Oils Kiskanu Cannabis Suppositories
KISKANU Topicals Lubricants & Oils Kiskanu Cannabis Suppositories
KISKANU Topicals Lubricants & Oils Kiskanu Cannabis Suppositories

About this product

Kiskanu Cannabis Suppositories are made with three simple ingredients: coconut oil infused with calendula and cannabis. Simple and direct, we have found this formula to be most effective.   There are more blood vessels in your pelvic region than most places in your body. This means your rectum or vagina (if you have one) is an ideal place to absorb beneficial cannabinoids into your bloodstream. Since cannabinoids, like THC, are not metabolized by your liver using this method, you will experience little to no psychoactive effects. You may feel a difference in your disposition when using our suppositories; you’ll find yourself calmer, relaxed, and at ease. Cannabis Suppositories are an excellent way to reap the benefits of larger doses of THC.  This is ideal for alleviating menstrual cramps, menopausal dryness, lower back discomfort, lower digestive tract spasms and even more demanding afflictions like ulcerative colitis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

KISKANU Logo
Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower. Kiskanu’s award winning cannabis is sungrown, as natural light is a critical component to rich terpene and cannabinoid development. Over 20 years of experience is reflected in the quality and consistency of our small batch products, made from our own whole plant extracts and organic herbs. We are committed to organic farming methods, sustainable practices, organic ingredients, and offering safe, lab tested cannabis and cannabis products to our community. We grow our own, make our own, and that's the secret to reliably consistent goods.