Kiskanu Cannabis Suppositories are made with three simple ingredients: coconut oil infused with calendula and cannabis. Simple and direct, we have found this formula to be most effective.

There are more blood vessels in your pelvic region than most places in your body. This means your rectum or vagina (if you have one) is an ideal place to absorb beneficial cannabinoids into your bloodstream.

Since cannabinoids, like THC, are not metabolized by your liver using this method, you will experience little to no psychoactive effects. You may feel a difference in your disposition when using our suppositories; you’ll find yourself calmer, relaxed, and at ease.

Cannabis Suppositories are an excellent way to reap the benefits of larger doses of THC. This is ideal for alleviating menstrual cramps, menopausal dryness, lower back discomfort, lower digestive tract spasms and even more demanding afflictions like ulcerative colitis.