Dawbooth50
on November 16th, 2019
The first time I tried these I was sold!!! I was in LA and oh my goodness what a wonderful thing to be able to get mellow and have your sweet treat too just awesomeness!!! All I can say is Thank you Thank You
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Rich and smooth caramel centers coated in our creamy milk chocolate and sprinkled with Pacific sea salt. These bites have a sweet, buttery flavor that finish with a salty kick. Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Cream (milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Sea Salt, Gum Arabic, Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors, Confectioner's Glaze, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup. Allergy Warning: Contains milk. May contain nuts, soy and gluten. *Available in California in 100MG potency
