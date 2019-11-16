 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Sea Salt Caramel Terra Bites 100mg 20-pack

Sea Salt Caramel Terra Bites 100mg 20-pack

by Kiva Confections

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Kiva Confections Edibles Chocolates Sea Salt Caramel Terra Bites 100mg 20-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Rich and smooth caramel centers coated in our creamy milk chocolate and sprinkled with Pacific sea salt. These bites have a sweet, buttery flavor that finish with a salty kick. Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Cream (milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Sea Salt, Gum Arabic, Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors, Confectioner's Glaze, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup. Allergy Warning: Contains milk. May contain nuts, soy and gluten. *Available in California in 100MG potency

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Dawbooth50

The first time I tried these I was sold!!! I was in LA and oh my goodness what a wonderful thing to be able to get mellow and have your sweet treat too just awesomeness!!! All I can say is Thank you Thank You

About this brand

Kiva Confections Logo
By adhering to the highest standards of product quality, certified production methods, efficacy testing and innovation, KIVA Confections will continue to produce and deliver the safest, most convenient and delicious tasting medical cannabis products to a discerning and deserving community.