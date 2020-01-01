 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Toffee Crunch Dark Chocolate 100mg

by Kiva Confections

About this product

Tell your taste buds to get ready to live. Our new Toffee Crunch bar is a 54% dark chocolate topped with buttery toffee and a sprinkling of Pacific sea salt. Rich and decadent, with a salty finish that invites another bite, the mouthwatering toffee in this bar is locally made by Barlovento Chocolates in Oakland. Since our start, Kiva has used cold water extract in all of our chocolates to create an unparalleled edible experience. Not only does this process preserve the terpenes for a full spectrum, whole plant cannabis experience, it boasts a superior taste that both chocolate and cannabis connoisseurs alike will love.

About this brand

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.