Calm offers a nuanced experience that has a profound effect on your mind and body when you need it most. A whisper of THC helps to increase the bioavailability of Calm’s ample CBD. The cannabinoids are supported by complementary terpenes to help you cope with the stressors of everyday life. Calm is formulated to quiet your mind and ease you into a gentle sense of well-being.
Koan
Koan Cordials, the new way to enjoy cannabis. Precision-crafted for unparalleled experiences. The finest qualities of an edible, tincture and beverage in one tiny bottle. For cannabis consumers looking for a reliably precise and easy to use product, KOAN offers drinkable cordials with precisely formulated blends of THC, CBD, terpenes, and botanicals that provide a highly refined cannabis experience. Unlike strain-based or full-spectrum products, our product is scientifically crafted to highlight specific cannabis characteristics, with a quick onset, and predictable intensity that helps you feel the world around you in a better way.
