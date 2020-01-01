 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Tzar Bomba

Tzar Bomba

by Korova Arizona

Korova Arizona Cannabis Flower Tzar Bomba

About this product

TZAR BOMBA is an explosion of resin oozing out of every gram. This gorgeous strain has a sweet, citrusy smell with a notable hint of Northern Lights #5. Its well-bred genes are specific for indoor growing. Korova does not use any PGRs (Plant Growth Regulators). This allows our nugs to break apart evenly and naturally. One of the key terpenes in TZAR BOMBA is Limonene, known to elevate the mood and aid in stress relief. Its limey, citrusy aroma is unmistakeable. Medically, Limonene is known for its antifungal, antibacterial and mood-enhancing properties.

About this brand

Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.