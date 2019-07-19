johnsimsalo
on July 19th, 2019
Mild taste with amazing benefits. Will buy again.
$119.99MSRP
This mixture ensures maximum delivery of Cannabidiol ( CBD ) into your system. Our full Spectrum Oil contains a high concentration of CBD per dose, plus beneficial cannabinoids such as CBG , CBN, and CBDV. This product contains less than 0.3% THC, and remains legal in all 50 states.
on July 19th, 2019
on July 17th, 2019
I will not buy another brand of CBD ever again. This is all I will ever need. Thank you!
on July 17th, 2019
All around great FS product. Doesn't bother stomach at all and works very well.