Blue Raspberry Delta-8 THC Gummies 500mg 10-pack
by Kush BurstWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
$49.99
- at CBD Plus USA - Laurel
- 32.9 miles away
Store updated
About this product
These electric Blue Raspberry gummies are out-of-this-world tasty. It’s a healthy mix of fresh blueberry with a touch of sweet raspberry. No aftertaste here, just delicious candy with a kick that calms you. Features Delta-8 THC Sugared Gummy Candy Made by Kush Burst 500MG (10 PC) 50mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy
About this brand
Kush Burst
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.