  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Cadillac Purple Disposable Vape 250mg

Cadillac Purple Disposable Vape 250mg

by KYND Cannabis Company

About this product

Take a hit from KYND Cannabis Cadillac Purple Disposable Vape Pen for breathtaking grape flavors and bright floral aroma. Using their proprietary method for crafting superior cannabis extracts, KYND uses 100% cannabis oil extracted using supercritical CO2, each disposable vape pen contains a full-spectrum of plant compounds and 250 mg of THC. KYND designs oils for the cannabis purist who appreciates a full-spectrum of terpenes in their CO2 extracted oil.

About this strain

Cadillac Purple

Cadillac Purple is a heavy indica strain that is popular among users seeking true body relaxation and pain relief without the spacey cerebral effects common to more sativa-heavy hybrids. Depending on tolerance, this strain can be a bit of a “creeper,” but when its effects do hit, they tend to be calming, body-soothing, and may lead to some restful sleep. Buds are deep greens with plenty of purple, making for some very pretty flowers. The aroma, too, is pleasant – mild and like a sweet perfume.

About this brand

"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada. OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."