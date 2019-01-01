About this product
Take a hit from KYND Cannabis Cadillac Purple Disposable Vape Pen for breathtaking grape flavors and bright floral aroma. Using their proprietary method for crafting superior cannabis extracts, KYND uses 100% cannabis oil extracted using supercritical CO2, each disposable vape pen contains a full-spectrum of plant compounds and 250 mg of THC. KYND designs oils for the cannabis purist who appreciates a full-spectrum of terpenes in their CO2 extracted oil.
Cadillac Purple is a heavy indica strain that is popular among users seeking true body relaxation and pain relief without the spacey cerebral effects common to more sativa-heavy hybrids. Depending on tolerance, this strain can be a bit of a “creeper,” but when its effects do hit, they tend to be calming, body-soothing, and may lead to some restful sleep. Buds are deep greens with plenty of purple, making for some very pretty flowers. The aroma, too, is pleasant – mild and like a sweet perfume.