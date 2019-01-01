 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chemdawg Pure Syringe 1g

by KYND Cannabis Company

KYND Cannabis Company Concentrates Solvent Chemdawg Pure Syringe 1g

About this product

KYND Cannabis Company proudly presents their Chemdawg Pure Syringe. This convenient syringe is stuffed with 100% pure cannabis oil derived from cutting-edge CO2 extraction methods to guarantee purity and potency throughout. KYND Cannabis syringes are made of borosilicate to boost their durability and shatter resistance while ensuring constant, even heating from start to finish. Chemdawg's powerfully diesel-infused aromatics include a glimmer of citrus and a pinch of wood, but beneath it all awaits the speedy onset of a full-bodied high. Chemdawg lifts minds into the clouds while relaxing every last muscle, making this stuff is an exquisite experience. KYND Cannabis recommends using this Pure Syringe to refill KYND Cannabis cartridges, spice up a preroll or blunt, or dab from directly for delectable terpene mayhem.

About this brand

KYND Cannabis Company Logo
"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada. OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."