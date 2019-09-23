 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  TRU ATHLETE- Sports Gel- 550mg CBD

TRU ATHLETE- Sports Gel- 550mg CBD

by LA LA LEAF

$49.00MSRP

$49.00MSRP

About this product

TRU ATHLETE is an all-natural topical sports gel designed to help pro-athletes and weekend warriors achieve peak performance by aiding in workout recovery. It is expertly formulated with 550mg of CBD and other key botanicals. Repair, recover, repeat with TRU ATHLETE. LA LA LEAF - Products 100% Natural Vegan Cruelty- Free Paraben-Free Phthalate Free Gluten-Free THC Free 3rd Party Lab Tested w/ QR Codes

1 customer review

5.01

Jimmy2456

This is the best CBD sports/ pain gel that I've tried for post-workout recovery. It helps me get back on track with my training schedule.

About this brand

LA LA LEAF’s products are formulated with 100% all-Natural ingredients and are 100% Vegan, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, Gluten Free, Cruelty-Free, and THC Free. All products are 3rd Party tested and have QR codes with Full Lab Reports!