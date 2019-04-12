Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
CBD tinctures are available in: 225mg, 450mg, 900mg sizes. Vegan and gluten free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners. Other Ingredients: Hemp Oil, MCT Oil, Avocado Oil Legal in all 50 States and in over 40 countries Store in a cool dark place; shake well before use Our CBD tinctures are carefully extracted and formulated in-house to bring you a high quality product at a price anyone can afford. Our tinctures are derived from industrial hemp, which we source from non-GMO farms in Europe and Colorado. We use kosher ethanol instead of unhealthy solvents to remove CBD from the plant material. Our CBD tinctures are a whole-plant extract and contain a full spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes. We dilute our CBD extract with our proprietary blend of hemp oil, MCT oil and avocado oil. This allows the tincture to be easily absorbed by the body. This is a great option for anyone who wants an effective product, and the ability to control their doses. We recommend that you hold the tincture under your tongue before swallowing for faster absorption. Every batch of our CBD tinctures is 3rd party tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and potency. From plant to bottle, we offer a product that is natural, consistent, and potent. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program
on April 12th, 2019
Not very pleased with their product. The tincture bottle that I received was very oily and kinda off putting. The flavor was also a bit stale. I also bought some pills that did not seem to work as well as other products I have tried. Overall not very happy.
on March 5th, 2019
Fantastic products, they work very well and potency is very high compared to other brands we have tried
on January 25th, 2019
Sent my info for a low income discount 21 days ago...no response. Asked if they received it- no response....I'd love to try their products but I'm not doing business with a business who clearly doesn't GAF and yes, I received an acknowledgment that they got it!