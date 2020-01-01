 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Pacific Pine Full Spectrum CBD Lotion 2000mg

Pacific Pine Full Spectrum CBD Lotion 2000mg

by Lazarus Naturals

Write a review
Lazarus Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Pacific Pine Full Spectrum CBD Lotion 2000mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Like a deep breath of crisp, clean, Pacific Northwest air filled with the refreshing scent of old growth forest. The Pacific Pine Lotion packs 50mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract per 1 teaspoon. Use it as part of your daily routine or after your latest outdoor adventure.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lazarus Naturals Logo
Our mission is to make rigorously tested CBD products available at a price point that any minimum-wage worker in the USA can afford. Period. We make all of our products entirely in-house from plant to package, so we can guarantee impeccable quality and the lowest-priced CBD on the market.