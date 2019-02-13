MattDJ109
on February 13th, 2019
-GMO (Chem D x GSC) Lava Rosin: Was easily some of the best dab Iv ever experienced. Even someone with a high tolerance, and sometimes feeling that nothing will quite cut past it. I still found myself feeling absolutely stupid stoned, bringing a satisfaction I thought almost impossible without a T-break. It had a extremely clear draw and taste was superb in a quartz banger. So incredible of a batch, I honestly hold onto it like fine wine. -Private Fire Lava Rosin: More of a Indica vibe in the sense that it was less of a intensive head high, and more a deep muscle relaxing. A feeling of slowness in time, but not quite a tired effect often experienced with deep purps. I would compare to a light muscle relaxer. Great for post workout, or early evening.