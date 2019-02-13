 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Live Rosin Lava

Lazercat

Live Rosin Lava

To make our Live Rosin Lava, we press the 45 to 90 micron heads from our Crystal Water Hash, and proceed with the same process we use to create our Premium Lava. Although these smaller heads contain fewer terpenes than those used to make our Premium Lava, they are still quite terpene-rich, producing a delicious lava with great color and the same gooey crystallized texture. The Live Lava is just as mobile as the Premium, and allows new users to consume without buying a rig or wielding a torch. In essence, Lava is the best option for both the wandering hash head and the new solventless- lover alike.

MattDJ109

-GMO (Chem D x GSC) Lava Rosin: Was easily some of the best dab Iv ever experienced. Even someone with a high tolerance, and sometimes feeling that nothing will quite cut past it. I still found myself feeling absolutely stupid stoned, bringing a satisfaction I thought almost impossible without a T-break. It had a extremely clear draw and taste was superb in a quartz banger. So incredible of a batch, I honestly hold onto it like fine wine. -Private Fire Lava Rosin: More of a Indica vibe in the sense that it was less of a intensive head high, and more a deep muscle relaxing. A feeling of slowness in time, but not quite a tired effect often experienced with deep purps. I would compare to a light muscle relaxer. Great for post workout, or early evening.

About this brand

Owner operated grow and solventless extract artists stationed high in the Colorado mountains