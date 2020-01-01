 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. The Legalized T-Shirt

The Legalized T-Shirt

by Legalized Shop

Write a review
Legalized Shop Apparel Shirts The Legalized T-Shirt
Legalized Shop Apparel Shirts The Legalized T-Shirt
Legalized Shop Apparel Shirts The Legalized T-Shirt
Legalized Shop Apparel Shirts The Legalized T-Shirt
Legalized Shop Apparel Shirts The Legalized T-Shirt

$32.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Legalized T-Shirt was designed with our community at heart. Some of the most creative and talented minds embrace the cannabis lifestyle. We felt obligated to design a shirt worthy of their greatness. Something that truly represents our people and can be worn proudly. In an industry flooded with cheap novelty apparel, we strive to raise the bar. We only use the highest quality tri-blend materials. The result, a shirt so soft, you’ll forget you’re even wearing it. The only thing more important than comfort, is fit. The Legalized T-Shirt was designed with a modern fit, so you won’t look like a child wearing your Father’s clothing. Not only has Marijuana been legalized, our way of life has legalized. We’ve won some major battles… but now it’s time to win the war. Support the movement in style.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Legalized Shop Logo
The Legalized T-Shirt was designed with our community at heart. Some of the most creative and talented minds embrace the cannabis lifestyle. We felt obligated to design a shirt worthy of their greatness. Something that truly represents our people and can be worn proudly. In an industry flooded with cheap novelty apparel, we strive to raise the bar. We only use the highest quality tri-blend materials. The result, a shirt so soft, you’ll forget you’re even wearing it. The only thing more important than comfort, is fit. The Legalized T-Shirt was designed with a modern fit, so you won’t look like a child wearing your Father’s clothing. Not only has Marijuana been legalized, our way of life has legalized. We’ve won some major battles… but now it’s time to win the war. Support the movement in style.