Gorilla Glue Gelato Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$7.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Individually rolled with love and nothing but clean, honestly grown California flower. LEUNE delivers a slightly tart, massively berry pre-roll that’s bound to become your new favorite way to experience a well-balanced high. This pre-roll brings the very best of happy meets chill. Contains a single 0.6g preroll.
Be the first to review this product.