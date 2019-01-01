 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Memory Loss Pre-Roll .5g

by Liberty Reach

Memory Loss Pre-Roll .5g by Liberty Reach

Memory Loss Pre-Roll .5g by Liberty Reach

Memory Loss

Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

Liberty Reach ™ grown out of the mission to promote freedom, life and the pursuit of happiness. We are dedicated to cultivating those ideals in the latest industry that serves the definition of those unalienable rights. Liberty Reach ™ , is dedicated to connecting people through their right to enjoy pure cannabis products.