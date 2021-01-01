About this product

3.5g Premium Sun-Grown Flower Orange Cookies x Grape Pie Orange Daiquiri uplifts with an irresistible mandarin liqueur aroma, syrupy flavor and an inspired, yet calmly balanced high. We brought some of our favorite exclusively pheno-hunted genetics and partnered with family friends at the Mendocino Ranch Company to bring these strains out under the Mendocino sun. Grown high on the ridge-line above the famed Anderson Valley pinot noir region, conditions couldn’t be more perfect for growing superior quality full-spectrum seasonal flower. We're excited to bring our customers their favorite LitHouse flavors in a natural, fun, and affordable limited-release line of sun-grown products.