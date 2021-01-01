Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
3.5g Premium Sun-Grown Flower Orange Cookies x Grape Pie Orange Daiquiri uplifts with an irresistible mandarin liqueur aroma, syrupy flavor and an inspired, yet calmly balanced high. We brought some of our favorite exclusively pheno-hunted genetics and partnered with family friends at the Mendocino Ranch Company to bring these strains out under the Mendocino sun. Grown high on the ridge-line above the famed Anderson Valley pinot noir region, conditions couldn’t be more perfect for growing superior quality full-spectrum seasonal flower. We're excited to bring our customers their favorite LitHouse flavors in a natural, fun, and affordable limited-release line of sun-grown products.
Orange Daiquiri was bred by Cannarado and popularized by Jungle Boys. This strain crosses Orange Cookies and Grape Pie to give us a sweet citrus aroma with added pine and diesel flavors. It tastes like mandarin liqueur with gas and herbal notes. Flowers grow medium-sized with purple highlights, long orange hairs, and a glittering coat of resin. Orange Daiquiri is a potent strain with a powerful high that comes on strong with deep body relaxation.
