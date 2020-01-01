Grape Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 gram
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Six .5G 100% Indoor Sativa Flower Pre-Roll (3 Grams) CRU Cannabis Collaboration
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.