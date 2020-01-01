 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. White Walker OG (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Indica Pre-Roll

White Walker OG (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Indica Pre-Roll

by Littles

Write a review
About this product

Six .5G 100% Indoor Indica Flower Pre-Roll (3 Grams) CRU Cannabis Collaboration

About this strain

Whitewalker OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Whitewalker OG (not to be confused with White Walker Kush) by Gold Coast Collection is an indica variation of the renowned SFV OG Kush. Wrapped in a sparkling coat of crystal trichomes, Whitewalker OG wears its potency like a crown. Not surprisingly, this Los Angeles native earned first place in the 2013 High Times Amsterdam Cannabis Cup and is cherished to this day for its ability to lift the mood with swiftness. Its heavy resin production is treasured by extract artists, and commercial growers will appreciate the high yields offered by this OG phenotype.

About this brand

Popcon sized nugs that get you high AF! Don't be fooled by their size, small buds offer the same potency as larger buds, but with unique benefits. Small buds contain fewer stems and fit more easily into grinders. They can also be great for making cannabis-infused edibles.