 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Garlic Cookies x Grapefruit

Garlic Cookies x Grapefruit

by LivWell Flower

Write a review
LivWell Flower Cannabis Flower Garlic Cookies x Grapefruit

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Although the name of this sativa dominant strain may not sound too enticing, the high is. It starts out heady and then slowly moves down your body for a nice, calming effect. The buds smell fruity and earthy with a bit of funk, and the flavor is earthy and peppery. Lineage: Three way cross between Zkittlez and OG Kush crossed with GMO Cookies. THC levels may vary by batch.

About this brand

LivWell Flower Logo
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review