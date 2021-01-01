Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Although the name of this sativa dominant strain may not sound too enticing, the high is. It starts out heady and then slowly moves down your body for a nice, calming effect. The buds smell fruity and earthy with a bit of funk, and the flavor is earthy and peppery. Lineage: Three way cross between Zkittlez and OG Kush crossed with GMO Cookies. THC levels may vary by batch.
