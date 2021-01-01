Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
An indica dominant strain, Gelato Mint is an easily enjoyable hybrid that can be smoked day or night to achieve the best of both worlds in a quality hybrid strain. The smell and flavor is redolent of pine and cedar, with hints of fresh herbal mint similar to a Durban Poison flavor or a mild Diesel strain. Lineage: Gelato #33 crossed with Mint Chocolate Chip and Cookies & Cream. THC levels may vary by batch.
