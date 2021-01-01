Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This indica dominant strain will allow you to kick back with ease. The high comes on quickly with a feeling of euphoria and giddiness. You may find yourself laughing at anything and everything, while having an attack of the munchies. It has a fruity, floral flavor and has a tart orange smell with a pungent skunky undertone. Lineage: Member Berry R1 crossed with Temple Kush F1. THC levels may vary by batch.
Be the first to review this product.