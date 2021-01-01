Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Peach Crescendo is a sativa dominant hybrid that will leave you feeling physically relaxed without affecting your mental energy level. This mouthwatering bud is full of peachy and citrusy flavors and the aroma is just as sweet with with a touch of spiciness. Lineage: Chem Dawg X I95 crossed with Mandarin Cookies crossed with Peach Ringz. THC levels may vary by batch.
