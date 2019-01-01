 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cannagar - Infused

by Lobo

$110.00MSRP

About this product

When it is time to smoke out the pack in style, the 32 gauge Lobo Cannagar is your go to: rugged, powerful, elegant. 5 grams of flower make for a long, thick smoke you can clip and relight as needed. Combined with .5 grams of shatter, the Cannagar will leave you howling at the moon. Buy one for that special occasion. Or just to keep around for any occasion – with age, the Cannagar will produce a smoother, more refined smoke.

About this brand

The world's largest selling brand of premium smokeables and cannagars.