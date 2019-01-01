About this product
-350 mAh Battery -Universal 510 thread battery -Comes with standard Micro-USB charging wire -Press button 5 times in quick succession to turn the battery on or off. -Press button 3 times in quick succession to change voltage settings. -Comes with 3 voltage settings: - Red: 3.6V - Blue: 3.1V - White: 2.7V
Lock & Key Remedies is a health and wellness company that’s bridging the gap between scientiﬁc research and consumers looking for natural alternatives to conventional medicine. We are proud to offer fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown hemp. Our aim is to set the highest standards in the development of effective, laboratory-tested, Hemp-based products. For a limited time only 25% off all orders that use the code "LEAFLY" at checkout. (Bundles not included)