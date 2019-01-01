 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Power CBD Vape Cartridge

Power CBD Vape Cartridge

by Lock and Key Remedies

Write a review
Lock and Key Remedies Concentrates Cartridges Power CBD Vape Cartridge
Lock and Key Remedies Concentrates Cartridges Power CBD Vape Cartridge

$19.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our Power cartridge has 100 mg of CBD with a terpene profile tailored for a powerful experience. Like all of our products these feature a 100% Plant-Derived Formulation, 3rd Party Laboratory tested for Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Residual Solvents, Potency and Terpenes. As always scan the QR code on the inside flap or now located on the back of the box to see the lab results. These cartridges are NOT airflow activated must be used with a compatible 510 thread battery that has a button on it. Save yourself the hassle and get one of our batteries. When vaping select medium to lowest voltage on your battery (on our batteries that is the white or blue setting), for maximum flavor and effect.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Lock and Key Remedies Logo
Lock & Key Remedies is a health and wellness company that’s bridging the gap between scientiﬁc research and consumers looking for natural alternatives to conventional medicine. We are proud to offer fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown hemp. Our aim is to set the highest standards in the development of effective, laboratory-tested, Hemp-based products. For a limited time only 25% off all orders that use the code "LEAFLY" at checkout. (Bundles not included)