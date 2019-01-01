 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Extreme Tinctures

by Lock and Key Rememdies

$140.00MSRP

Our Extreme Edition CBD tincture is formulated with whole-plant hemp extract. It has a minimum of 134 mg/ml of CBD and other non-psychoactive Cannabinoids (see our lab results). Features graduated dropper so you can always measure an accurate dose. Comes in two sizes: 15ml bottle with 2000mg of CBD 30ml bottle with 4000mg of CBD

About this brand

Lock & Key Remedies is a health and wellness company aiming to bridge the gap between scientiﬁc research and consumers who are looking for natural alternatives to conventional medicine. Our goal is to set the highest standards in the development and marketing of effective, laboratory-tested, CBD-based products.