Lock and Key Remedies

Extreme Tinctures

Our Extreme Edition CBD tincture is formulated with whole-plant hemp extract.
It has a minimum of 134 mg/ml of CBD and other non-psychoactive Cannabinoids (see our lab results).
Features graduated dropper so you can always measure an accurate dose.
Comes in two sizes:
15ml bottle with 2000mg of CBD
30ml bottle with 4000mg of CBD
