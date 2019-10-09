 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Lola Lola

Experience the superior potency, flavor and consistency of Lola Lola ™ strain-specific concentrates, available in wax, sugar, crumble, sap and shatter. • Extracted from Grade A, organic cannabis • Small batch production formulated for superior aroma and flavor • No residual solvents or harmful additives • Batch tested for potency and consistency • First generation, single-origin terpenes • Airtight glass storage maintains purity and freshness

We 're here to help you feel good and live inspired. We simplify the path to feeling good by elevating everyday ambitions with elegant and easy-to-use cannabis experiences. Between our all natural CBD, THC and Hash-Infused blends, you can seamlessly switch gears from a well-deserved nap to a high-vibe festival. We believe that feeling good also includes looking good and doing good, so we always aim for the trifecta: pinnacle quality, aesthetic and partnerships. As such, we continually invite collaborations with growers and designers to keep our products fresh and our community inspired.