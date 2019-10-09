 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sunset Sherbert Cartridge (.5g)

by Lola Lola

About this product

Sweet tasting- known for its powerful body effects followed by cerebral jolts of energy THC: 70%

About this strain

Sherbert

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

About this brand

We 're here to help you feel good and live inspired. We simplify the path to feeling good by elevating everyday ambitions with elegant and easy-to-use cannabis experiences. Between our all natural CBD, THC and Hash-Infused blends, you can seamlessly switch gears from a well-deserved nap to a high-vibe festival. We believe that feeling good also includes looking good and doing good, so we always aim for the trifecta: pinnacle quality, aesthetic and partnerships. As such, we continually invite collaborations with growers and designers to keep our products fresh and our community inspired.