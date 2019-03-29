 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Love, Carissa Linzer Cookie 75mg

Love, Carissa Linzer Cookie 75mg

by Love, Carissa

About this product

The Love Carissa™ cookie lineup is ever expanding, but our flagship cookie is the Linzer. Originally made as a special holiday treat, patient feedback was so strong that we decided to offer them year round. Our Linzer cookie is made with sweet cream butter, imported Italian raspberry jam, and finished off with fine powdered sugar. As delicious as the Love Carissa Linzer is, the main attraction is the medicinal effects it provides. The Love Carissa cookie offering will soon include vegan and gluten free options, so check with your local dispensary on availability.

1 customer review

tykeyboy1

Best cookie ever. Makes you laugh during day and sleep well at night. Perfect combination. Love them !!!

About this brand

Love, Carissa is a premium brand of cannabis infused edibles focused on providing patients with consistent experience. They specialize in three types of wonderfully sweet treats; Honey, Brownies and Lollipops. Love, Carissa is excited to introduce two new premium offerings, a line of low dose Gummies and highly potent Capsules. Love, Carissa sources all of the cannabis infused into their products from one cultivator. They also make each of their medibles the exact same way each time, promising love and consistence in every Love, Carissa edible.