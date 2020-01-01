 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Love, Carissa

Love, Carissa is a premium brand of cannabis infused edibles focused on providing patients with consistent experience. They specialize in three types of wonderfully sweet treats; Honey, Brownies and Lollipops. Love, Carissa is excited to introduce two new premium offerings, a line of low dose Gummies and highly potent Capsules. Love, Carissa sources all of the cannabis infused into their products from one cultivator. They also make each of their medibles the exact same way each time, promising love and consistence in every Love, Carissa edible.

Available in

United States, Arizona