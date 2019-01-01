About this product
2 Individually Wrapped Brownies (for Safety, Freshness & Convenience) / 1 Brownie = 150mg of Active THC Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including Chemical-Free Cannabutter. No Mixes or Preservatives; We offer a large selection including Wheat-Free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in a FDA Compliant Facility... Trust and know your edible! Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery www.choosethelove.com
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lemon Jeffery
Lemon Jeffery by Irie Genetics was created when Irie Jeff blended Golden Goat with Lemon Skunk. Irie Jeff bred these strains together to improve Lemon Skunk’s lanky structure while preserving the strain’s distinct lemon candy flavor. Lemon Jeffery can reach into the mid-20% THC range, and can produce a heavy yield if given the space to grow. This strain has an approximate flowering time of 70 days.