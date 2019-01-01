 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Turtle Brownies - 300mg (Medical)

by Love's Oven

Love's Oven Edibles Snack Foods Turtle Brownies - 300mg (Medical)

About this product

2 Individually Wrapped Brownies (for Safety, Freshness & Convenience) / 1 Brownie = 150mg of Active THC Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including Chemical-Free Cannabutter. No Mixes or Preservatives; We offer a large selection including Wheat-Free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado! Produced in a FDA Compliant Facility... Trust and know your edible! Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery www.choosethelove.com

About this strain

Lemon Jeffery

Lemon Jeffery

Lemon Jeffery by Irie Genetics was created when Irie Jeff blended Golden Goat with Lemon Skunk. Irie Jeff bred these strains together to improve Lemon Skunk’s lanky structure while preserving the strain’s distinct lemon candy flavor. Lemon Jeffery can reach into the mid-20% THC range, and can produce a heavy yield if given the space to grow. This strain has an approximate flowering time of 70 days. 

About this brand

Love's Oven Logo
Our delicious baked goods are handmade from scratch using chemical-free cannabutter and individually wrapped in Denver, Colorado! (Medical & Recreational) CBD/THC *Wholesale and Processing Available* www.choosethelove.com