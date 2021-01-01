 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Triple OG
Hybrid

Triple OG

by Loyal Flower Co.

Write a review
Loyal Flower Co. Cannabis Flower Triple OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Loyal Flower Co. Logo
Loyal Flower Co.

About this strain

Triple OG

Triple OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Not to be confused with III OG by Humboldt Seed Organization, Triple OG comes from an unknown cross and is celebrated for its gassy profile, quality bud structure, and phenomenal yields. Consumers can expect additional floral and citrus notes backed by a body buzz that will drop you into a state of stoned bliss. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review