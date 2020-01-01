 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sour Headband

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

As its name implies, Sour Headband is a cross between two of the most famous cannabis strains in the United States, East Coast favorite Sour Diesel and the West Coast classic Headband. With large, dense, trichome encrusted flowers and an intense aroma/flavor combining diesel fuel and sour lemon, this one is a must-try strain for Sour Diesel lovers. Sour Headband is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is a good choice for daytime relief of tension and pain while maintaining a clear mind.

About this brand

It All Starts With The Plant. Good material in, great product out. That’s why every batch of Lucid begins with top grade cannabis grown by some of the most capable and respected names in the industry. To put it simply, we believe that top shelf concentrates should be produced from top shelf material.