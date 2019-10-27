 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lion's Gold

Lion's Gold

by Lucky Lion

Skip to Reviews
4.84
Lucky Lion Cannabis Flower Lion's Gold

About this product

Lion's Gold is Lucky Lion's GG4 phenotype that has been specially curated in house for nearly half a decade. Through our practices, this strain has developed a cult-like following throughout Oregon. Expect a true and potent hybrid that delivers a strong euphoria coupled with a pungent aroma and a beautiful bud structure.

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.84

write a review

tokeytokerson

One of the best combination of GG#4 terps and anxiety killing chill vibe high. "Man, I'm starving." As I hit it again. No coughing but a hazy cloud of nutmeg flavored smoke.

libra121ad

What shops in Eugene/Springfield area carry Lions Gold?

Rangerman888

Awesome bud. Gg4 taste , Strong , 27-28thc. Euphoria and analgesic. Day or night. More chill, than acceleration. Love it cheers

About this brand

Lucky Lion Logo
What is Lifted Luxury? Lifted Luxury is the end result of Lucky Lion’s relentless commitment to curate the finest cannabis available today. Quality over quantity is our elemental philosophy and it resonates in every single plant that is under the close, personal care of our team. Our products speak for themselves, and they roar. With Lucky Lion you are truly lifted to superior heights.