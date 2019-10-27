tokeytokerson
on October 27th, 2019
One of the best combination of GG#4 terps and anxiety killing chill vibe high. "Man, I'm starving." As I hit it again. No coughing but a hazy cloud of nutmeg flavored smoke.
Lion's Gold is Lucky Lion's GG4 phenotype that has been specially curated in house for nearly half a decade. Through our practices, this strain has developed a cult-like following throughout Oregon. Expect a true and potent hybrid that delivers a strong euphoria coupled with a pungent aroma and a beautiful bud structure.
on September 5th, 2019
What shops in Eugene/Springfield area carry Lions Gold?
on August 3rd, 2019
Awesome bud. Gg4 taste , Strong , 27-28thc. Euphoria and analgesic. Day or night. More chill, than acceleration. Love it cheers