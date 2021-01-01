About this product

Our water-based Slippery Moisturizer perfectly mimics your body’s natural moisture and promotes a healthy pH balance for the ultimate experience. Each bottle contains over 400 MG of Premium Cannabinoids. Features: -) Premium Strength -) Made in the USA -) Third Party Tested and Certified -) No Oil, Glycerin, Glycol, or Petrochemicals Directions: Apply 3-5 pumps to desired areas. Not intended to be used with latex. Dosing: ~2.66 mg per pump, over 140+ pumps per bottle Benefits: -) Gluten-Free -) Vegan -) Cruelty-Free -) Non-GMO Ingredients: Purified Water, Propanediol, ACB Bamboo Bioferment, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Hyaluronate, Lactic Acid, Natural Fragrance, Cannabidiol CBD, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Aloe Barbadensis, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate