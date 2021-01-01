 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Slippery Moisturizer

Slippery Moisturizer

by LUXEARI

Write a review
LUXEARI Topicals Lubricants & Oils Slippery Moisturizer
LUXEARI Topicals Lubricants & Oils Slippery Moisturizer
LUXEARI Topicals Lubricants & Oils Slippery Moisturizer

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Our water-based Slippery Moisturizer perfectly mimics your body’s natural moisture and promotes a healthy pH balance for the ultimate experience. Each bottle contains over 400 MG of Premium Cannabinoids. Features: -) Premium Strength -) Made in the USA -) Third Party Tested and Certified -) No Oil, Glycerin, Glycol, or Petrochemicals Directions: Apply 3-5 pumps to desired areas. Not intended to be used with latex. Dosing: ~2.66 mg per pump, over 140+ pumps per bottle Benefits: -) Gluten-Free -) Vegan -) Cruelty-Free -) Non-GMO Ingredients: Purified Water, Propanediol, ACB Bamboo Bioferment, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Hyaluronate, Lactic Acid, Natural Fragrance, Cannabidiol CBD, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Aloe Barbadensis, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate

About this brand

LUXEARI Logo
LUXEARI is a company on a mission to improve the hemp industry. We have developed small batch, premium products that help you capture the benefits of hemp into your luxurious lifestyle.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review